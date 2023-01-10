Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath has said that the people belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe played a decisive role in Madhya Pradesh's assembly elections result.

Nath made the above remark while addressing a conference of the party workers of the Scheduled Tribes Department at the State Congress office, Bhopal on Tuesday.

He also said, "There are 150 seats out of 230 assembly seats of the state which one cannot win without SC and ST. Of these 150 seats, the contribution of SC and ST ranges between 5 per cent to 12 per cent at different assembly seats but they are decisive."

Talking about the Constitution, Nath said, "When Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was given the responsibility of making the constitution then there was a challenge before him that he had to make a constitution of such a country which had recently got independence and it has so many castes, religions, languages and festivals."

"Babasaheb made such a constitution which is famous in the world and many African countries have copied it. Babasaheb was the only one who could make the constitution and understand this country. He had made a good constitution, but what if it may fall into the wrong hands? We did not talk about protectors of the constitution 10 years ago, but it is today's challenge that we talk about to save the constitution," the PCC Chief said.

He also said, "When former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi brought the law of Panchayati Raj, BJP did not have people to sit on booths. But after the Panchayati Raj, BJP got an organisation."

The former CM also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "PM Modi used to talk about unemployment and farmers in 2013. But in the 2019 elections, he did not talk about farmers even once instead talked about Pakistan, nationalism and surgical strike. He is an expert in diverting attention and does not talk about what makes our country strong."

"I would like to ask PM Modi, Can you name one freedom fighter who is associated with your party? Not one is associated and they will teach us the lesson of nationalism," Nath added. (ANI)

