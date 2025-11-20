New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its opinion advisory on whether it can "impose" timelines on the President and State Governors for acting on Bills passed by State Legislatures.

The Supreme Court has opined that courts cannot set timelines for the President and Governors to grant assent to bills passed by the state legislature.

A Constitutional bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai issued its opinion while answering 13 questions referred to it by the President Draupadi Murmu under Article 143 of the Constitution, pertinently, whether timelines can be fixed for the Governor and the President to grant assent to State Bills.

More details to follow. (ANI)

