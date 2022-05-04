New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court has allowed a petition of an acid attack victim to transfer the case, filed by her against her husband, uncle, aunt, and others, from Bihar to the national capital, after she alleged threats and violations of law.

A bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee transferred the case from Sheohar, Bihar, to the Saket district courts complex here.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

“After hearing counsel and on perusal of the pleadings, the transfer petition is allowed… The records pertaining to the case shall be transmitted to the transferee court, at the earliest,” the bench said in its April 21 order.

According to Delhi-based 'Brave Souls Foundation', which filed the petition on the woman's behalf, the then 23-year-old woman was attacked with acid by her husband, uncle, aunt, and friends on January 25, 2018.

Also Read | Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Gets 3rd da Vinci Robot, Notches 4,500 Robot-Assisted Surgeries.

“She underwent countless surgeries and medical treatments in addition to the mental trauma and anguish the betrayal caused her. Despite the courage and grit displayed by Rima to seek justice, the system, constantly let her down. The Bihar police entrusted with the investigation conducted a shoddy probe and the courts in Bihar granted bail to the accused persons while conducting a trial not conforming to the procedure established under the law,” the petition said.

It claimed that the woman was attacked by her uncle twice in 2021, who forced her to withdraw her complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)