New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday upheld a decision of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to demand additional amount from land allottees for paying enhanced compensation to agitating farmers, saying it was "trite law" that a policy decision should not be interfered with.

A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai set aside the Allahabad High Court's verdict which had termed the Uttar Pradesh government's official order of 2014 as "unfair, unreasonable, arbitrary and in violation of the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act".

"It is trite law that an interference with the policy decision would not be warranted unless it is found that the policy decision is palpably arbitrary, mala fide, irrational or violative of the statutory provisions. We are therefore of the considered view that the high court was also not right in interfering with the policy decision of the state government, which is in the larger public interest," Justice Gavai, writing the 66-page judgement, said.

The bench, whose verdict came on plea of YEIDA and others against the high court judgement, held that the policy decision of the state government and the Board Resolution of YEIDA of 2014 were in the "larger public interest, taking care of the concerns of the allottees as well as the farmers".

The land allottees had gone to the high court against the additional demand notices issued to them by YEIDA at the rate of Rs 600/per sq. m for the land allotted in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of the state and leased out following the policy decision which was arrived at after due deliberations keeping in mind agitations of farmers.

The farmers were demanding enhanced compensation on the lines of their counterparts of NOIDA and Greater Noida and to deal with the situation, the state government set up a committee which advised payment of enhanced compensation.

The government then came out with an order to this effect making it clear that the extra financial burden would be met by the private land allottees and sent the additional demand notices to them which was set aside by the high court.

Reversing the high court verdict, the top court dealt in detail the facts of the case, the laws and the judgements on the issue and held that the high court wrongly interfered with the fair and just policy decision of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"As already discussed..., had the said decision (of additional demand) not been taken, there was a hanging sword of the acquisition being declared unlawful. The development of the entire project was stalled on account of farmers' agitation," it said.

Before taking the policy decision, the state government, through the Chaudhary Committee, had done a wide range of deliberations with all the stakeholders including the allottees, farmers and YEIDA, it said.

"The policy decision was taken after taking into consideration all relevant factors and was guided by reasons. In any case, it is a settled position of law that in case of a conflict between public interest and personal interest, public interest will outweigh the personal interest. The high court was therefore not justified in holding that the policy decision of the State was unfair, unreasonable and arbitrary," it held.

The verdict also said that it was more than settled that a "change in policy by the government can have an overriding effect over private treaties between the government and a private party, if the same was in the general public interest".

A vast area of land was acquired by Uttar Pradesh government in Gautam Buddh Nagar district for public purposes and it was acquired for the benefit of YEIDA.

