New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with joy and enthusiasm at Sant Kabir Kutir on Saturday.

According to an official release, on this special and auspicious day, little girls from two government primary schools of Panchkula district and from the Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment in Raipur Rani, along with their teachers, tied Rakhi on the Chief Minister's wrist as a symbol of love, trust, and protection. When the girls, dressed in school uniforms, tied colourful silk threads of affection on the Chief Minister's wrist, he presented them with gifts and blessings.

The Chief Minister interacted warmly with the girls, asking about their studies, sports activities, and future aspirations. He encouraged them to excel in education and to make a mark for themselves in society. Among them were 12 girls from Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Sector-26 and Sector-4, Panchkula city, and 8 girls from the Welfare Centre for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment, Raipur Rani.

Accompanying them were District Education Officer Sandhya Chhikara, District Science Specialist Pooja, District Cultural Coordinator Deepa Rani, and teachers from the respective schools. Women teachers also tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister, the release said. The chief minister said, "Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival for brothers and sisters, but a symbol of love, sacrifice and protection. Such occasions connect us with our culture and traditions, and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and harmony in society." He added that the innocent smiles and affection of children give him new energy and enthusiasm, inspiring him to work even harder for the development of the state and the bright future of children. According to the official release, at the end of the programme, sweets were distributed to the girls, and a group photograph was taken to make the event memorable. (ANI)

