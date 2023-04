New Delhi, April 26: A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said. The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said. Bomb Threat To Delhi Public School: DPS on Mathura Road Gets Email Claiming Bomb on Premises, Campus Evacuated.

The search is underway and further details are awaited. The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice -- in April this year and in November 2022. Hoax Bomb Threat at Bombay High Court Bench Building in Aurangabad.

The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

