The Delhi Public School, Mathura Road received a bomb threat early on Wednesday morning. Information was obtained about a bomb being placed through email. The Delhi Fire Service informed that the investigation is underway. Hoax Bomb Threat at Bombay High Court Bench Building in Aurangabad.

Bomb Threat To DPS:

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway, says Delhi Fire Service.

