Prayagraj, May 5 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against the principal of a school for allegedly luring students of extra marks if they made a 20-second video wishing 'Happy Eid' on the festival and dressing up in a certain manner.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari, in his complaint filed at Kydganj police station here on Wednesday, alleged that Dr. Bushra Mustafa, principal of Jhunsi's Nyaya Nagar Public School, had sent a message to the students on May 2, asking the boys to wear kurta and cap and girls to wear salwar-kurta and dupatta the next day for the video.

"Children are innocent, and talking about giving more marks for wearing Eid outfits and making videos is an attempt to get them attracted towards a particular religion. This can be regarded as a step in the direction of religious conversion," Tiwari said.

In his complaint, Tiwari called Mustafa a "communal-minded Muslim woman" and alleged that she made a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

It was part of a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere of educational institutions and create a rift between children by triggering religious discrimination among them, he said.

Tiwari also said that on May 3, along with Eid, Hindu festivals -- Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti -- too were celebrated, but Mustafa did not conduct any activity pertaining to those festivals.

Children belonging to different communities study in the school, he said.

Rammurthy Yadav, in-charge of Kydganj police station where Tiwari has lodged the complaint, said the investigation will be taken up at the Jhunsi police station as the case comes under its jurisdiction.

So far no arrest has been made, Yadav said.

