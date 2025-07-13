Kendrapara, Jul 13 (PTI) A 47-year-old primary school teacher was arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly sexually assaulting a widow, police said on Sunday.

The accused, a government school teacher in Raigada village under the Jamboo Marine Police Station limits in the district, was apprehended on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The 39-year-old woman filed a complaint at the police station, alleging that the teacher sexually assaulted her in a lodge at Paradip port town, he said.

Both the woman and the accused had undergone medical examinations at the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara, the officer said.

Based on the medical reports, the accused was arrested and a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The accused was remanded to jail custody after a local court rejected his bail application, the police officer added.

