Kota, Apr 5 (PTI) A Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan here on Saturday over academic stress, police said.

However, no suicide note was recovered from her room, they said.

Pratishta Mahawar (17), a resident of Pragati Vihar, had taken Science stream and was studying in Class 1, they said.

The girl allegedly committed suicide in her house at around 11.30 am when her mother was in market and sister was in library, the police said, adding that when the mother reached home, she found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to family members, the girl aimed at taking an entrance exam to pursue a career in the medical field. However, she did not join any coaching institute for preparation and was doing self-studies, besides attending school, Borekheda Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

The girl was reportedly under depression and stress due to studies. However, the actual reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The family is native of Chabda town in Baran district and currently live in Kota. The girl's father is a teacher in railway training school and posted in Madhya Pradesh's Katani, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, the officer said.

