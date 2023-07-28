Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) The implementation of a policy to scrap vehicles that are more than 15 years old will cost Goa Rs 95.85 crore, state transport minister Mauvin Godinho said in the Assembly on Friday.

There are 520 vehicles belonging to the Centre, state government, civic bodies and transport undertakings that are more than 15 years old, he said.

"The Registered Vehicle Scrappage Policy was notified on May 10, 2023. The estimated cost of replacing these (520) vehicles is Rs 95.85 crore," he said during the Monsoon session of the Assembly.

Godinho said the policy is an intervention for climate change, he added.

