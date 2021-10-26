Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): A screening of four short films produced by the youth of Kashmir was held at Chinar Corps Headquarter, Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar on Monday.

As many as 11 youngsters had produced these films under the mentorship of renowned Bollywood Director Onir.

These youngsters, including a girl, were introduced to short film making through a workshop conducted in Handwara from August 27 to 31 this year in a joint effort by Army and Onir.

As per an official statement from the Army, these local youth were shortlisted for the workshop after a gruelling selection process in which Onir was personally involved.

During the workshop, the participants were given exposure to the nuances of making a short film. The selected youth were divided into four teams and they selected different themes of their choice for making these four short films, which were shot at various locations in North Kashmir.

The themes selected for the short films were women empowerment, mother-daughter relationship, Tajamul Isram - the world kickboxing champion and old times when cinema halls were open in Kashmir and views of today's generation on the same.

The event was graced by Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Army Officials and young budding talents of North Kashmir.

During the screening, the entire gathering remained spellbound to the videos, appreciating the creativity and efforts of the participants, Onir and his team.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey appreciated the efforts put in by the Bollywood director, his team and the participants. He advised the participants to further hone the skills which they have acquired during the workshop and keep working towards the betterment of society. He expressed his happiness to see young enthusiastic minds enthralling the audience with their performance. He re-iterated that filmmaking is an art that spreads happiness all around. (ANI)

