Chengalpattu, December 3: Due to the reverberation of Cyclone Michaung, the sea level has increased to about 5 feet in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram beach. As a result, fishermen and tourists have been banned from going to the seashore while the Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the Cyclone will move to the northwest coast of Tamil Nadu tomorrow or the next day (5th) and cross the coast between Andhra Pradesh.

Because of this, a warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for 4 districts namely Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram for today and tomorrow followed by the east coast. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cyclonic Storm to Hit Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Coasts by December 4; 21 NDRF Teams Deployed.

In this case, due to the echo of Cyclone Michaung, the sea level has increased to a height of about 5 feet in various coastal areas including Mahabalipuram, Venpurusham, Kokkilamedu, Devaneri, New Edaiyur Kuppam, Salavankuppam, Pattipulam Kuppam, Sulerikadu, Perur, Nemmeli, New Kalpakkam.

As a result, the Chengalpattu district administration has banned fishermen and tourists living in the coastal areas of Mamallapuram from going to the sea. Similarly, people should avoid going out unnecessarily during storms. Don't believe misinformation about Cyclone Michaung. They have advised the public to stay safe until the official announcement that the Cyclone has crossed the coast. Cyclone Michaung Update: Red Alert Issued for Coastal Andhra Pradesh As IMD Warns of Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall Between December 3-5.

Currently, the surrounding areas including Mamallapuram are experiencing heavy rains, and the daily life of the people of the area has been greatly affected. The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and uprooting of trees, major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads due to heavy rain are expected.

