Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A delegation from the 'Seb Utpadak Sangh', led by former MLA Rakesh Singha, called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today to apprise him of their various demands.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their demands would be considered sympathetically. He reiterated the state government's commitment to standing with farmers and apple growers and said the government has already approached the Supreme Court seeking relief for them, a release said.

He assured that no tree felling would be allowed following the Apex Court's stay order, and directed the forest department to conduct an inquiry into the reports of tree felling in Karsog and Kullu valleys after the court's directive. The Chief Minister also said that he would raise the issue with the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the state government would formulate a policy in consultation with all stakeholders to address the concerns of the apple growers.

Sukhu said the State has urged the Union Government to allow the allocation of one to five bighas of land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families, who have been rendered landless.

With 68 per cent of the state under forest cover, he emphasised the need to relax forest norms to facilitate rehabilitation. He said that all the BJP MPs from the State have been requested to pursue this matter with the Union Government.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured full support to the growers and said that the State Government would leave no stone unturned in helping them and the Chief Minister was positive in this regard. He said that relief could also be considered under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, as has been done in the case of Pong Dam oustees.

Former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan and CPM leader Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

