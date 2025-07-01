Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take appropriate diplomatic steps to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their vessels apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Drawing Jaishankar's attention to yet another incident involving the apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, the chief minister said seven fishermen from Rameswaram who set out for fishing on June 30 were apprehended by the Lankan navy.

In a letter addressed to Jaishankar, Stalin said this was the second such incident within two days. "It is causing severe distress and uncertainty among the fishing community, which has only recently resumed operations following the seasonal fishing ban," he said.

Already 48 Indian fishermen were in Sri Lankan custody, the CM said and requested the union minister to take immediate and appropriate diplomatic steps to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats at the earliest.

