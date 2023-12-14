Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) Security arrangements in the West Bengal Assembly will be beefed up, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Thursday.

An emergency meeting held at the state assembly gave its nod to install cameras at all gates to capture photographs of each and everyone entering the premises, he said.

"No members of the assembly, staff, or journalists will be allowed entry to the assembly premises without their identity cards. The West Gate will be meant for visitors only. The visitors will be allowed to stay inside the assembly premises for two hours only," Banerjee said.

Visitors were earlier allowed to stay the entire day.

"Police will question if a visitor is found overstaying inside the assembly premises," he said.

"Vehicles of members will not be allowed to enter the assembly unless they have designated stickers. No additional police personnel will be allowed inside the lobby of the Assembly other than the security personnel for the MLAs," he added.

In a major security breach, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reviewed the police arrangements at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', a source said.

Banerjee, who reached 'Nabanna' a few minutes before she usually does, found a few officers posted there in charge of security, were absent, he added.

"The CM asked the Director of Security to look into the matter," he said.

