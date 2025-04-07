  • Entertainment
    India News | Security Beefed in Kashmir Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

    Security was beefed up across Kashmir on Monday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival later in the day, officials said here.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 07, 2025 11:46 AM IST
    India News | Security Beefed in Kashmir Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

    Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Security was beefed up across Kashmir on Monday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival later in the day, officials said here.

    Shah, who is currently in Jammu, is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory to review security measures.

    India News | Security Beefed in Kashmir Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

    Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Security was beefed up across Kashmir on Monday ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival later in the day, officials said here.

    Shah, who is currently in Jammu, is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory to review security measures.

    He is scheduled to visit the house of deceased police officer Humayun Muzammil Bhat in Humhama, before heading to the Rajbhawan for an overnight stay.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhat was among four security personnel who died in the line of duty while battling terrorists in 2023. The encounter took place on September 13 in the dense forests surrounding Gadool village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    Shah will review the security in Kashmir in a meeting with top security forces and police officers on Tuesday.

    He will also review the developmental projects underway in a separate meeting.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

