Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) Police and other departments conducted security drills and inter-agency coordination exercises across sensitive installations in Nagpur, including the RSS headquarters, ordnance factory, and the Air Force Maintenance Command, officials said on Saturday.

"Security drills and inter-departmental coordination have already been completed at all sensitive installations, including RSS headquarters," Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal told a joint press conference with district collector Vipin Itankar.

Singal said the ordnance factory and the Air Force Maintenance Command were also covered under the security drills.

The collector informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level meeting on disaster preparedness on Thursday.

"In the first phase, mock drills were carried out in eight districts. Now, the Chief Minister has instructed all districts in Maharashtra, including Nagpur, to conduct similar drills to ensure readiness for any emergency," he said.

In line with this directive, the Nagpur administration has initiated a district-level disaster management plan, with full participation from departments such as health, food and civil supplies, police, and fire services.

A coordinated mock drill was executed by the city police in five administrative zones at 3:15 PM as a trial run to assess emergency response capabilities.

The drills are scheduled to take place during the daytime and nighttime, ensuring readiness under all conditions.

"Night-time exercises will include standard operating procedures such as turning off lights, pulling curtains, and enacting blackout conditions," said Singal.

To support these drills, the government has released a 1.5-minute log awareness video designed to inform the public about steps to follow after emergency sirens are sounded.

Officials highlighted that public awareness is a core element of the preparedness campaign.

"Our goal is to make citizens confident and informed. These drills involve everyone," the collector added.

