Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Monday, security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations across vulnerable and fringe areas, leading to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, and the arrest of individuals linked to extortion and banned outfits.

According to Manipur Police, extensive area domination exercises conducted between January 24 and 25 across multiple districts resulted in the seizure of sophisticated weapons, including RPG ammunition, assault rifles, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators, magazines, and communication equipment. Recoveries were made from several locations in Churachandpur, Kakching, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Jiribam districts.

Security forces also neutralised three IEDs detected near the Indo-Myanmar Border under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district, averting potential threats ahead of the national event.

In parallel, targeted operations against extortion networks led to the arrest of an active cadre of the banned RPF/PLA, Yumnam Brojen Singh alias Kunjo (55), from Imphal West district on January 25. His younger brother, Yumnam Thomas Singh (45), was also arrested for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case. In another operation, an extortionist, Md Nawaj Khan (32), was arrested from Senapati Bazar for issuing threat calls and demand letters. Several documents and electronic devices were seized from the accused.

The police have also continued enforcement drives against traffic violations. Between January 19 and 25, a total of 188 challans were issued, amounting to Rs 2.74 lakh in fines, while action was taken against 11 vehicles with tinted films and one vehicle was detained.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant, refrain from believing rumours or circulating fake content on social media, and report suspicious activities. Citizens have also been urged to voluntarily surrender looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police or security forces. (ANI)

