Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Ahead of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) 2025, Prasanna Pradhan, Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport said that the security protocols had been enhanced at the airport for the conclave.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said "We have enhanced our security protocols. We will welcome them with some different traditional decorations and cultural troops. The people from the tourism department will be there to welcome them. We are fully prepared to welcome our Pravasi Bharatiya people who are coming to attend this conclave..."

Meanwhile, locals performed the Odisha folk dance Ghumura as they awaited the guests at the Biju Patnaik Airport for the PBD convention.

The city has been decked up to welcome the guests, with participants expressing their excitement and eagerness to explore India and connect with their roots.

Earlier today, Amit Kumar Senapathy said that he has been travelling all over the world and being a native of Odisha, he feels like a winner already.

"I have been travelling all over the world for the last 11 to 12 years. With respect to coming here, this was an organization, a contest that was sponsored by the Government of India and luckily we are part of that and we are very fortunate that we got an opportunity to come here and meet the people and also to look into the beautiful state of Odisha. We are from Odisha only, so that is something good- coming back and meeting the people and these are the people who are going to make us throughout the places. So looking forward to it. Seeing that the event is happening in Odisha makes me feel like I have become a winner. I can look into the airport the whole place is decked up and it's looking beautiful and even the ambience and everything it looks so beautiful," he told ANI.

The 18th PBD aims to strengthen ties between India and its diaspora community, with a focus on cultural exchange, business networking, and knowledge sharing.

The event has attracted participants from around the world, including content creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

With its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, Bhubaneswar is all set to make the 18th PBD a memorable experience for all participants. (ANI)

