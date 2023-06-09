Morena (Madhya Pradesh) June 9 (ANI):Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences following the tragic death of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler who fell into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on June 6.

Despite rescue efforts, the girl who was successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation.

"The girl was very young. We had also called the army to save the girl child. We tried a lot. We will take due action against those who leave the borewell open," Madhya Pradesh CM said.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was playing with her friends when she fell into a 300-ft-deep 'uncovered' borewell in Madhya Pradesh, one of the nearly 27 million borewells in India.

Shrishti Kushwaha died and her body was pulled out in a decomposed state on Thursday from a gruelling rescue operation that involved both State and national forces. She had fallen into the 300 feet deep borewell, on Tuesday, located inside a farm while playing in the Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits of Sehore district.

Reacting to the incident, Sehore Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said, "It is an unfortunate incident and action is being taken as per statutory rules. We have registered an FIR against the farm owner and the one who dug the borewell. We have registered a case under sections 188, 308 and 304."

The police's response to the incident of registering a case against the land owner and another person would only fill the FIR register until the cases like these will be addressed carefully, one of the most prominent cases where a child was trapped in the borewell was reported from Kurukshetra in 2006 when a six-year-old Prince fell into an open borewell.

Prince was rescued after 50 hours of rescue operation but Shrishti succumbed. This shows that after 17 long years, we have failed to address the need to cover the open borewells in the country. (ANI)

