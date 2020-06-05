India News | Seize Machines Used Under MGNREGA to Provide More Jobs to Returnee Workers: J'Khnd CM

Ranchi, Jun 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed to seize JCB and other earth excavating machines used under MGNREGA so that maximum jobs could be given to returnee workers due to coronavirus pandemic.

On May 4, the state government had launched three schemes to generate 25 crore man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to enable 'pravasi mazdoor' (migrant labourers) earn their livelihood.

These labourers have come back home to escape the hardship at their workplace outside the state during the COVID-19 crisis.

The earth excavating machinery is mostly used to dig earth, load and unload coal and other materials, depriving manual labour.

“Wherever machines are being used in works under MGNREGA, seize them. All deputy commissioners should notify that if machinery engaged in such works would be seized, with the first catch will entail seizure for one month, second for three months and third for six months, and the equipment will be kept in police stations,” the chief minister said.

Addressing a meeting via video conferencing with 14 of the 24 district deputy commissioners, Soren directed the officials that maximum complaints of JCB machines being used in Deoghar and Dhanbad districts have been received.

He said out of an estimated seven lakh migrant labourers, nearly five lakh migrants have returned to Jharkhand from various states.

Soren, whose government has been ferrying the hapless workers by trains, buses and even flying some of them from far-off places, has assured the returnees to engage them economically in the state itself.

The chief minister also asked all the deputy commissioners to ensure that nobody dies of hunger.

“Take this seriously, if such a thing happens, it would be shameful as well as painful,” he said.

Stressing upon honest discharge of responsibilities, Soren asked the officials to review distribution of ration, Didi Kitchen, MGNREGA works and other schemes and connect people with employment opportunities.

“There is information that middlemen are in possession of job cards (to get jobs under MGNREGA schemes). They should neither influence nor have any place in it. It is the government's priority to give employment to villagers,” Soren said.

Calling for the timely release of wages of the workers, the chief minister asked the officials to identify skilled labour force to provide them with jobs in mining, construction and other areas.

