AI and Digital Transformation in North-East India Take Center Stage at India International Centre seminar organised by SHARE (Images: SHARE)

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A seminar on the prospects and possibilities of artificial intelligence in Northeast India was organised by Society for Harmonising Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (SHARE) here in the national capital's India International Centre on Wednesday.

The seminar highlighted the region's pivotal role as a strategic hub for India's future technological advancements and connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Approves Proposal To Hold Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 21.

Eminent government officials and technology industry leaders shared their insights on how AI will reshape governance, economy, culture, and development in the region.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former Foreign Secretary of India and Head of Global affairs SHARE chaired the session and stressed on the geo-strategic importance of the region: "North-East India is the gateway to South-East Asia and ASEAN nations. Technological advancement and AI's integration in governance will change the course of administration in the region."

Also Read | Opium in Anardana Goli: Delhi Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Kingpin Among 2 Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics Concealed in Ayurvedic Products.

Angshuman Day, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and currently the Chair of the Steering Committee for AI in North east, highlighted the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"Industry 4.0 is transforming rapidly, and it will redefine the economic and technological landscape of the North-East," he remarked. He suggested a roadmap for AI integration in the states across sectors that DoNER was working on.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director Asia South, NVIDIA India, mentioned about the possibilities of the north east region mapping its strength and using AI technologies.

He also expressed his support for setting up of any AI Factory in Northeast India that will focus on the creation of AI tokens and support indigenous innovation.

Arvind Bajaj, CEO Evidien India addressed how AI can help tackle regional challenges.

"The North-East's persistent issues related to water and food scarcity can be resolved with the strategic deployment of AI-based solutions," Bajaj said.

Amit Sharma, Secretary, Department of ICT, Government of Mizoram, added that the state is actively working toward digital governance.

The session was moderated by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Secretary, SHARE. Mahanta is a former DGP, Assam Police.

Presence of members of Academia, Ministry officials, Industry leaders, media persons, start-ups and cyber and AI experts made the discussion very lively which.

SHARE, Society for Harmonising Aspirations for Responsible Engagement (www.theshare.in) serves as a platform that equips policymakers with direct insights about the North East region, unlocking the potential of the region and identifying and bridging gaps between local aspirations and policy initiatives through comprehensive primary engagement and research. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)