Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators on Thursday met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking an early decision on the disqualification of MLAs who rebelled against the party.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray fell in June last year after MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then went on to become chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We made a request as well as demand take the decision on the Supreme Court order (to expedite the hearings on disqualification of rebel MLAs). There was positive discussion and we hope there will be a hearing soon,” Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, told reporters.

The delegation led by Danve also comprised Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs Anil Parab, Vilas Potnis, MLAs Ravindra Waikar and Ramesh Korgaonkar.

In its verdict on the chain of events that led to the fall of MVA government, the Supreme Court on May 11 said it can't reinstate then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing the floor test.

Refusing to disqualify the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, the apex court said it cannot ordinarily adjudicate disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law and directed Speaker Narwekar to take a decision on the pending matter within a reasonable period.

