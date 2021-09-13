Guwahati, Sept 13 (PTI) BSF Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Y B Khurania on Monday visited the force's frontier headquarters in Guwahati and reviewed the operational preparedness to combat various challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.

Inspector General (Eastern Frontier) S S Gehlot, during the visit, briefed him on the current security situation along the international border, according to a release issued by the paramilitary force.

Khurainia lauded the efforts made by the BSF Guwahati Frontier to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that BSF is doing a commendable job in guarding the international border.

Later, the senior BSF official met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and discussed certain aspects of border management, the release stated.

Khurania will also assess the border domination along the India-Bangladesh boundary and interact with the ground-level troops and commanders over the next two days, the release said.

He will evaluate the real-time problems faced by the troops deployed on ground, it added.

