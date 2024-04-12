New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Vandita Kaul was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Department of Posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kaul, a 1989-batch Indian Postal Service (IPoS) officer, is currently serving as Member (Banking & Direct Benefit Transfer), Postal Services Board.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as Secretary, Department of Posts and she will succeed Vineet Pandey upon his superannuation, it said.

