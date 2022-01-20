Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 160 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-majors Infosys, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries amid persistent foreign fund outflows and a mixed trend in Asian peers.

The BSE gauge was trading 164.47 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 59,934.35 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty slipped 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent to 17,885.95.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.13 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 656.04 points or 1.08 per cent lower at 61,308.91. The NSE barometer Nifty plunged 174.65 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 17,938.40.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.26 per cent to USD 88.21 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,704.77 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

