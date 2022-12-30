Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty began the last trading day of this year on a positive note, helped by significant buying in metal and power stocks amid an overall firm trend in global equities.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 257.05 points to 61,390.93 in initial trade on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 73.7 points to 18,264.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Motors, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the major winners.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.2 per cent to USD 82.26 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

