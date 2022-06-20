Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with three service chiefs at the announcement of the Agnipath Scheme (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI) The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to separately meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 and would brief him on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The services chiefs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow separately and are likely to brief him on Agnipath scheme, government sources told ANI.

The Agnipath scheme was launched last week and following protests, the central government has announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme into the armed forces.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme in the presence of the three service chiefs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on June 14 said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

The Union Cabinet had also approved the scheme on June 14. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Listing out the benefits of the scheme, the government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building.

The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

The government said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications. (ANI)

