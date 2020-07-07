Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday said that setting up of medical facilities and posting of doctors and nurses at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence was a step taken under a protocol by the state government.

"One ventilator bed, three doctors, and three nurses are posted there. It is an emergency time, as the infection was found in the Chief Minister's residence. His family is in-home quarantine. He has the responsibility for the state. His own test came negative yesterday. Just as a precaution, this step was taken by the state government, and this is done under the protocol. This step was not his personal decision," Ajay Alok told ANI.

Bihar Minister and BJP MLA Pramod Kumar said, "I don't have information on this but still if such a thing is done then it is necessary as many people stay at the Chief Minister's residence. The opposition has no agenda therefore they are indulging in propaganda."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has attacked the chief minister over this move.

Through a tweet, Yadav questioned why the facilities being provided to Nitish Kumar are not there for the common man even after four months of the breakout of COVID-19. (ANI)

