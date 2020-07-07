The French auto manufacturer, Renault has officially announced the launch of two new Kwid variants in the country. The two new variants of the Kwid are available in RXL trim. The new base variant of the BS6-compliant Kwid 1.0-litre has been priced at Rs 4.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with a manual gearbox. The AMT variant of the Kwid 1.0-Litre on the RXL trim costs Rs 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Carmaker Renault Plans to Cut Around 15,000 Jobs Worldwide, Including 4,600 in France Due to Coronavirus Crisis.

The company launched these two new variants to celebrate the success of the Kwid small car in the Indian market. So far, the carmaker has retailed 3.5 lakh units of the Kwid in India. And, the entry-level car from the French automaker has emerged as a volume churner.

Renault Kwid Interior (Photo Credits: Renault)

As far as the features are concerned, the RXL variants get remote keyless entry, single-DIN audio system with USB and Aux-in ports, Bluetooth and hands-free telephony. For safety, the company has incorporated features like driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as standard across all variants.

Renault Kwid 1.0L RXL Variants Launched (Photo Credits: Renault)

Renault Kwid comes with a choice of two petrol engines - 0.8-Litre and 1.0-Litre. The former is a 799cc, 3-cylinder mill that is capable of producing 53 bhp @ 5,678 rpm against the peak torque of 72 Nm @ 4,386 rpm. The latter, on the other hand, is a 999cc, 3-cylinder unit that makes 67 bhp @ 5,500 rpm with 91 Nm @ 4,250 rpm of power figures. Both the engines get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas an optional 5-speed AMT is offered on the 1.0-litre version.

