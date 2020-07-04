New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJP workers and various state units of the party for helping people during the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The Prime Minister interacted with party workers via video conferencing at the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme in presence of other top leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and other Union Ministers.

"Rajasthan BJP has shown how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people, no matter if we are in the power or out of the power. Very inspiring!" Modi said lauding the relief work done by the workers.

Further after reviewing the relief work done by the BJP workers from Bihar, he said, "Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. People used to say there is poverty in Bihar, coronavirus will spread more here. But you all have proved it wrong."

PM Modi also reviewed and lauded relief work done by workers from Delhi, Jharkhand and Karnataka among other states.

Earlier in the programme, Nadda said, "Over 8 lakh BJP workers distributed over 22 crore food packets, 5 crore 'Modi ration kits' and more than 5 crore face covers during the lockdown period. Our workers encouraged about 58 lakh people to contribute to 'PM-CARES Fund." (ANI)

