Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshis were arrested for alleged illegal stay in India, a police official said on Thursday.

They were held from Narayangaon here, the Anti Terrorism Squad official added.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Plea Filed by AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Against Denial of Bail.

"One person is on the run. The arrested accused have been charged under Foreigners Act and Passport Act. They entered India illegally and were staying here without valid documents," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)