Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): Seven inmates lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison have been transferred to various prisons across Tamil Nadu on administrative grounds, police authorities said on Thursday.

According to officials, six of the inmates are accused of the murder of TMMK functionary Farooq. The transfers were carried out as part of routine administrative measures, authorities added.

Among those shifted, Agaram Jinda has been transferred to Madurai Central Prison. Saddam Hussain, Jaffer Ali and Abdul Munaf have been moved to Salem Central Prison. Meanwhile, Ansad and Shamsudheen have been shifted to Vellore Central Prison.

In a similar move, Asif Mustaqeen of Erode, described as an ISIS sympathiser and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison, has been transferred to Cuddalore Central Prison.

Authorities reiterated that all transfers were made, citing administrative reasons.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025, which came into force on June 9, 2025.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Police said the law was enacted by the state government to protect poor and vulnerable sections, especially farmers, women, and women's self-help groups, from harassment or coercive recovery methods used by money-lending entities.

According to police, the first case was registered on February 13 in Viluppuram district. The victim, a resident of the district, had purchased a JCB vehicle five years ago through a loan from a lending agency in TV Nallur but had reportedly defaulted on monthly instalments for the past two and a half years.

Police said that on February 13, 2026, the manager of a recovery agency and his colleagues allegedly arrived at the victim's residence to demand overdue payments and attempted to seize the vehicle without following due legal procedures.

During the confrontation, the victim allegedly retreated to a nearby shed, poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. Although the fire was extinguished and he was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, the incident triggered a formal investigation into the conduct of the recovery agency.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under Sections 20 and 21(ii) of the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025, police said. (ANI)

