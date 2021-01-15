Port Blair, Jan 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands mounted to 4,976 as seven more people have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Friday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

No recovery was reported on Thursday, he said, adding that 4,891 people have so far been cured of the disease in the archipelago.

The Union Territory now has 23 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,99,805 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.49 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)