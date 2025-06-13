New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital will face water shortage as the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) two major water treatment plants -- Wazirabad and Chandrawal -- have reduced water production due to low raw water supply, officials on Friday said.

According to the DJB, the water level at Wazirabad pond has reduced to 668.70 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet. This pond supplies raw water to three plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

"It is getting difficult to maintain the required raw water supply to Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTP and consequently curtailment in production of potable water. This situation affecting the production approximately by 25-30 per cent of potable water at both," a statement from the DJB said.

The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has an average capacity of producing 131 million gallons per day (MGD), while Chandrawal produces 94 MGD on average.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

A 25-30 per cent reduction in both their capacity will also bring down the overall water production of the DJB.

As per the latest economic survey report, the overall water requirement of the city is 1,290 MGD. This demand increases during the summer season.

The DJB's overall average production capacity ranges between 990 and 1000 MGD of drinking water, including the tubewells. As per current estimates, approximately 70-100 MGD of overall water production has been reduced due to problems with low pondage levels at Wazirabad.

South Extension, Greater Kailash, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmere Gate ISBT, NDMC area, ITO, Defence Colony, CGO Complex, Rajghat, WHO, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate and adjoining areas will be affected.

"Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. Water tankers shall be available on demand from the DJB helpline 1916," the statement added.

The other areas that will be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, the NDMC areas and parts of Cantonment and adjoining areas.

The DJB has not given any timeline as to when the situation will improve.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)