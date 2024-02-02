New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Amid the prolonged cold weather in North India, several cities, including the national capital, were shrouded in a thick layer of fog on Friday morning, disrupting several modes of travel, including trains and flights.

India Meteorological Department said that 'Very Dense' fog was observed in some parts of Delhi and in isolated pockets of Haryana this morning.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Led Uttar Pradesh Government Records 60% Increase in Revenue in January 2024.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets of Haryana; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Bengal," IMD Posted on X.

Due to the fog visibility was very poor in many towns in North India today.

Also Read | Kavita Sahai Appointed As First Woman Commandant of Army Medical Corps Centre and College, Lucknow; Succeeds Lt General V. Sabid Syed.

In the Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi, the visibility was recorded at 25 metres and 50 metres, respectively.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)