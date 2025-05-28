On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, weather conditions across major Indian cities varied significantly, with parts of the north experiencing intense heat while southern and coastal regions saw rainfall. Delhi continued to reel under a heatwave with temperatures soaring to 37°C, prompting health advisories for residents to stay indoors during peak hours. In contrast, Mumbai experienced spells of rain due to the advancing southwest monsoon, while Chennai and Hyderabad remained cloudy with chances of afternoon thunderstorms. Bengaluru and Kolkata also saw similar patterns, with showers expected later in the day. Meanwhile, Shimla offered a cooler respite with mild temperatures and light rainfall forecasted.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 28

Delhi Weather Today, May 28

Chennai Weather Today, May 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 28

Kolkata Weather Today, May 28

Shimla Weather Today, May 28

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)