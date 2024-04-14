Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Several eminent personalities, including Padma Shri awardees, extended support to the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The notable figures who extended support to the BJP include classical dancer Gulabo Sapera, devotional singer Munna Master, former IPS officer Roop Singh Meena, and Rajput Sabha leader Shivraj Singh Tomar.

Additionally, Rupesh Kant Vyas, former secretary of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Subhash Joshi, Former Secretary of RCA, Sushil Jain from Dungarpur Cricket Association, Rajendra Sharma, former Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Deepak Singh Naruka from Sawai Madhopur, and Ravi Kant Sharma, former president of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, renowned for his mastery over the Mohan Veena, have also thrown their weight behind the BJP.

"Today, India holds a prominent position globally, with major world leaders seeking guidance from Prime Minister Modi. The nation's strength has elevated it to a prominent status worldwide. I'm here to express my support for the BJP's policies and Prime Minister Modi's efforts in preserving the country's cultural identity," Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt told ANI.Munna Master, a Padmashree awardee, emphasized the impact of BJP's initiatives like the Ujjawala Yojana, highlighting how Prime Minister Modi has addressed the needs of all sections of society, including the poor and marginalized.

"During Prime Minister Modi's decade in office, the nation has undergone unprecedented development, surpassing our previous expectations. Drawing from this transformative experience, we aspire for Prime Minister Modi to secure a resounding mandate once again, and make India a Vishwa guru," Munna Master said.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations. (ANI)

