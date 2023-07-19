Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Four people were killed Wednesday and several others feared trapped after over half-a-dozen houses collapsed due to heavy rains in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.

A rescue operation, being supervised by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, is underway in the affected villages of Bani tehsil, the officer said.

He said a house collapsed in Surjan village, killing two people while three are feared trapped.

Reports of house collapse were also received from several other villages in Bani tehsil, resulting in the death of two people, the officer said.

