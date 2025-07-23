Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Several schools in Shimla received bomb threat emails, causing panic among students, parents and staff, police said on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Police and State CID, along with bomb squads, sprang into immediate action and thoroughly investigated these threats. Fortunately, all threats have been confirmed as hoaxes.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 a Step Toward Simplified, Fair Tax System, Says LJP MP Arun Bharti (Watch Video).

Police promptly responded to ensure the safety and security of students and staff. Detailed and extensive searches were conducted by the Bomb Disposal Teams, and no explosives or suspicious materials were found.

Police are actively tracing the sender of these emails and coordinating with police in other states where similar threats were received, they said.

Also Read | Washim Road Accident: 2 Killed, 26 Injured After Truck Collides With Private Bus in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, a bomb threat was received via email at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad which turned out to be a false alarm, airport officials said.

Security teams, including the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, carried out thorough checks but found nothing suspicious.

"Following the receipt of a threatening email on 22 July 2025, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific. CISF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted comprehensive checks in line with standard security protocols," the spokesperson said in a statement.

After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)