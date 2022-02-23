Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Several social activists from Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri joined the BJP at its headquarters here on Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.

The new entrants belonging to Scheduled Caste and Muslim communities were welcomed into the party fold by senior leaders including J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, he said.

"Prominent political and social personalities are today joining the party from every community and region," Raina said, expressing confidence that they will strengthen the party in the region.

Separately, Raina chaired a combined core group convention of all organisational districts of the BJP from the Jammu region.

He asked senior leaders to reach out to the booth-level workers and strengthen the party at the ground level ahead of the assembly elections.

Raina also asked the party leaders to identify the lacunae in the delivery of benefits of government-funded public welfare schemes to the targeted underprivileged population.

