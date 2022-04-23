Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Police busted a prostitution racket and rescued two women after raiding a spa cum massage parlour in Dharampeth area of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.

Police arrested a man for operating the sex racket under the garb of the spa and massage parlour.

A police official said that a decoy customer was sent to the spa. After it was confirmed that the accused was accepting cash and providing young women to customers, the police raided the parlour.

Cash and other material collectively worth Rs 21,000 were seized.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, the official said.

