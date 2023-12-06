Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): The mother of a sexual harassment survivor in Ernakulam, Kerala, has filed a complaint with the state's police chief, alleging delay in the arrest of the accused, a former government pleader.

In the complaint, the mother stated that they had met advocate PG Manu when he served as a senior government pleader in the high court, seeking legal aid for a case. Allegedly, he sexually assaulted the girl, claiming that the police officers at the station where the case was registered were his friends and insinuating that he could manipulate the case as he pleased.

The mother alleged that highlighting the accused's alleged influence, even the doctor who conducted the survivor's medical examination sided with the accused.

The State government dismissed Manu from the post of government pleader on December 1 following the complaint made against him.

"The accused is spreading false propaganda against us through social media with the help of a PR agency. My daughter lives in fear. Even when she provided a statement under section 164 in front of the magistrate, she was afraid," the mother said in her complaint

In the complaint, the mother also said that she and her family live in constant fear of death and urgently seek the accused's incarceration.

Recently, the Kerala High Court sought an explanation from the police while reviewing the case. The Court also emphasized that the defendant cannot be considered a lawyer. The court will hear the case again on December 12. (ANI)

