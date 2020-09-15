Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): The woman who had accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment has sent a letter to the State Home Secretary Nitesh Jha demanding CBI investigation into the case.

"Today, I have sent a letter to the State Home Secretary Nitesh Jha for CBI investigation in the case, on behalf of the victim. If the Home Secretary does not accept the demand of CBI investigation, we will move the petition demanding the same in the Nainital High Court," SP Singh, lawyer of the woman, who had accused Negi, told ANI.

The letter was written by the woman's advocate and he raised questions on the police investigation in the case.

According to the letter, the woman said that instead of taking action against the accused Negi, the investigating agency is "harassing and pressurizing her to compromise". The letter also mentioned "threats given by constable Hari Om and pressuring the woman for settlement by a female inspector."

The woman's lawyer, SP Singh, said that the BJP MLA has been accused of sexual harassment while his wife is accused of offering money to hide the crime.

Earlier, Nainital High Court stayed the arrest of the woman who accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of sexual harassment.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

