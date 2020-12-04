Amritsar, Dec 4 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur announced on Friday a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the farmers who died due to different causes during their agitation.

The decision was announced in the newly-appointed president's first executive meeting in Amritsar.

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka Mulls Cancelling All Celebrations Between December 20 to January 2 Fearing Coronavirus Resurgence.

Addressing a press conference, the SGPC chief said the apex gurdwara body was always committed to extend any help to the farmer community protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

According to Kaur, seven farmers have died due to different causes and Rs 1 lakh each would be given to the kin.

Also Read | Narinder Singh Kapany Dies at 94, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Express Condolence Over Death of India-Born US Scientist in California.

She said the SGPC would provide temporary toilets for females who have joined the protest.

Kaur said all historic gurdwaras under the SGPC would hold a prayer ceremony on Monday for the well-being of farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)