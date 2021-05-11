Amritsar (Punjab), May 11 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set up a COVID-19 Care Centre in Kapurthala, its third in Punjab.

The centre will start functioning from Wednesday.

The SGPC had earlier established similar facilities at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Alamgir in Ludhiana and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the people of Punjab will now get treatment for COVID-19 in their respective region after the opening of the care centre.

She said that the centre to be opened at Bholath in Kapurthala will have 25 beds.

Like the earlier care centres, this one would also have oxygen concentrators.

