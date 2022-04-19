Amritsar, Apr 19 (PTI) SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged the Centre to order a CBI probe into the case of a differently abled girl, found under a flyover in Rajasthan's Alwar district in January this year.

Dhami told the Centre that the case of the mentally challenged minor girl who is suspected to have been sexually assaulted before being dumped should be probed by the CBI or any other appropriate central agency.

It is a must to ensure that “the culprits who committed the heinous crime against the Sikh girl, are sent behind bars and justice is provided to her," the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president said.

The girl was found in Alwar with grievous injuries on her private parts and the Rajasthan police too had initially suspected it to be a case of rape.

But quoting the medical examination report of the victim, Alwar Superintendent of police Tejaswini Gautam had later said that it was not a case of rape.

Amid the growing resentment against the police over the case, the Rajasthan government, however, had decided to entrust the case to the CBI in January itself.

However, it could not be ascertained if the case was actually transferred to the CBI as the Alwar SP did not respond to repeated calls by PTI.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SGPC president said that "a differently abled minor girl belonging to the Sikh community, was found in a pool of blood under the Tijara flyover in Alwar jurisdiction of Rajasthan state on January 11, 2022".

He added that the girl was found with serious injuries on her private parts.

"It is highly suspected that she was sexually assaulted and dumped at the said location in an injured condition. This crime is extremely traumatic and painful, and it murdered humanity but the accused persons are still at large," said Dhami in an SGPC statement here.

The 14-year-old girl was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts on a bridge near Tijara Fatak in Alwar. She was found bleeding and taken to a hospital.

Dhami said, "Four months have passed since this crime took place but no one has been apprehended in this case".

"Despite registering a case under sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Mala Khera police station on January 12, 2022, the Rajasthan police has failed to make even a single arrest in this heinous crime against minor girl belonging to the minority community," he said.

SGPC president said the girl is presently undergoing treatment for serious injuries that she suffered and is presently admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Jaipur.

He said the SGPC has already written two letters on the issue to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on January 17 and March 5.

He said the 'Alwar Gurmat Prachar Committee' has been protesting while demanding justice in this case at Alwar's Shaheed Smarak Sthal for the last over 80 days.

"It is unfortunate that despite all these efforts, the Rajasthan Government is not taking up this case seriously," he said.

