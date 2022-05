New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory, a home ministry statement said.

Also Read | Jammu Civic Body Passes Resolution to Remove Illegal Loudspeakers from Religious, Public Places.

The home minister conveyed this at a high-level meeting held here to review the security situation in the union territory, ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 30.

He directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively, the statement said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Youth Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl in Amritsar; Case Registered.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)