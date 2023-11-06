New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Amid growing popularity of WhatsApp channel among public figures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also joined the platform and shared on Monday a picture with his granddaughters.

BJP sources noted that Shah has often shared pictures with his grandchildren on social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram where he is the second most followed leader after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India's Position on Israel-Palestine Issue.

"Sharing a lighter moment with my granddaughters," Shah said on his WhatsApp channel.

Modi had joined the WhatsApp platform in September and a number of senior government functionaries and BJP leaders have followed suit since.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls on November 7; More Than 25,000 Officials, 60,000 Security Personnel in Place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)